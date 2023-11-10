Police in Kazo district have arrested a 40 -year -old man on allegations of defiling and impregnating her 15-year-old biological daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Tayebwa David, a resident of Kigarama Village, Ntambazi parish, Kazo Sub County- Kazo district.

According to Kazo District Police Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police, Philip Mukasa, the suspect Tayebwa allegedly defiled and impregnated his biological daughter who is also a pupil at Kigarama Primary School.

The suspect is said to have threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the pregnancy that is now about 6 months old.

Mukasa says investigations indicate that Tayebwa separated with his wife who later got married to another man. The victim told her teachers about her issue of being defiled by her father, they also informed police about it.

“We received information about the allegations of defilement from the Kigarama primary school administration who revealed that their pupil had shared a secret she has hid for the last six months of her own father sleeping with her.The victim shared with the teachers that her father had threatened to do something dangerous to her if she ever told anyone,” Mukasa said.

The DPC also noted that “from our findings, many children are facing similar challenges in the district but the parents of the victims and the suspects resolve matters at village level which is dangerous and unlawful” adding that “if such cases of aggravated defilement occur it’s important that parents or guardians of these children to report to police”.

Investigations into this case have commenced and the suspect is currently being detained at Kazo Police Station pending charges of aggravated defilement among other cases.