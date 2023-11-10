Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, has secured the inaugural Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, also known as the Shanghai Award.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Cities Day China Observance, a collaborative event organized by the UN-Habitat, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China, and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. The event took place in Shanghai from October 28 to October 31, 2023.

The Shanghai Award, jointly established by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai government, aims to acknowledge the remarkable progress and achievements made by cities and municipalities worldwide in their pursuit of the 2030 Agenda.

A total of 54 cities from 16 countries submitted applications for the award, representing diverse levels of urban development, income, and demographics.

Applications were evaluated based on the cities’ advancements and accomplishments in economic vitality, urban prosperity, green urban development, urban safety and resilience, and capacity building for sustainable urban development.

The five cities that emerged as winners are Kampala (Uganda), Salvador (Brazil), Brisbane (Australia), George Town (Penang, Malaysia), and Fuzhou City (Southeast China).

During the award ceremony, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, alongside Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, presented the Shanghai Award to representatives from the winning cities.

Maimunah expressed gratitude to all the cities that participated and emphasized the significance of their efforts to enhance the quality of life for urban dwellers.

Maimunah also encouraged more cities to join the Shanghai Award initiative, emphasizing its role as a platform for sharing visions, experiences, successes, and challenges.

By doing so, cities can help each other in building capacities, attracting investments, and discovering innovative pathways toward achieving sustainable urban futures.

Kampala was specifically commended for its forward-looking initiatives in sustainable social, economic, and environmental development.

Wu Zhiqiang, a member of the international judging panel for the Shanghai Award and a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, highlighted that the award recognizes cities that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It goes beyond considering a city’s historical significance, physical appearance, or economic prosperity. Participating cities are required to define their sustainable development goals, strategies, and implementation methods, while also offering successful experiences that can be shared, disseminated, and promoted.

The award ceremony took place as part of the national Chinese observance of World Cities Day, which centred around the global theme of “Financing Sustainable Urban Future for All” and showcased Shanghai’s commitment to sustainable urban development.