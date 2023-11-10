Some individuals in Uganda are allegedly involved in a scheme to register the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) as their personal company in Kenya, aiming to become the exclusive importers of petroleum products in Uganda.

This information was brought to the attention of Parliament’s Natural Resources Committee by Emmanuel Otaala, the Member of Parliament for West Budama South.

“Actually, the information emerging is that the UNOC being registered in Kenya is owned by individuals. Is this something of concern to you?”Otaala queried.

The Minister of Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa, recently announced that starting in January 2024, all oil marketing companies in Uganda will be required to procure their fuel and gas products exclusively from UNOC. This decision is intended to stabilize fuel supply within the country and reduce dependence on imports from Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Members of Parliament expressed concerns about the timeline for Uganda’s first oil production.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister had previously mentioned a target of May 2025, but during a recent statement, she referred to the end of 2025, raising questions among MPs. They sought clarification regarding any potential shift in the roadmap.

The Minister attributed the change in the timeline to the influence of Civil Society groups that have been campaigning against Uganda’s oil projects. She assured Parliament that the government is committed to restoring stability in the sector and ensuring the timely delivery of the project.

The Minister also criticised Western nations that have tried to dissuade Uganda from pursuing oil production under the pretext of environmental protection. She pointed out their own reliance on coal amid the gas crisis they currently face and emphasized that Uganda should not be lectured by countries with such inconsistencies.

Uganda has made significant strides in its oil drilling program, with the initiation of the Kingfisher field project in Lake Albert. This project, valued at $10 billion, aims to develop Uganda’s oil reserves and includes the construction of a pipeline to transport crude to international markets through a port in Tanzania.

The Kingfisher field, operated by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is expected to reach a peak production rate of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. Another project area, Tilenga, operated by TotalEnergies, is located north of Lake Albert along the River Nile.

CNOOC, TotalEnergies, and the Uganda National Oil Company jointly own all of Uganda’s existing oilfields. The country plans to produce approximately 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day at its peak production level, with estimated reserves of 6.5 billion barrels, 1.4 billion of which are considered recoverable.

However, the oil extraction plans in Lake Albert have faced opposition from human rights activists and environmental groups. Concerns have been raised about the potential threats to the delicate ecosystem of the region and the livelihoods of local communities.

Please note that the information provided above is based on available sources up until September 2021. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it is recommended to follow reputable news sources or consult official statements from relevant authorities.