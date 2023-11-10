US President Joe Biden says Israel’s decision to implement pauses in fighting comes after he has been speaking to the country’s leadership about the issue for weeks.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he says that from Thursday, there will be two humanitarian corridors in Gaza allowing people to escape the hostilities.

Biden also says that while the number of aid trucks getting supplies into the Strip via Egypt’s Rafah border is increasing, the US is aiming for at least 150 trucks a day.

On Wednesday, that number was 106.

The President describes the humanitarian pauses, which are now to include daily four-hour breaks in the fighting, as a “step in the right direction”.

“You have my word: I will continue to advocate for civilian safety and focus on increasing aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.”

