After weeks of political tension marked by the opposition’s boycott of parliamentary sessions, government has yielded to pressure, consenting to initiate new investigations into the mysterious disappearance of 18 individuals.

The breakthrough came following a crucial meeting facilitated by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, where both the opposition and government representatives engaged in constructive dialogue.

The high-level meeting on Wednesday included key figures such as Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Erute South MP Jonathan Odur, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, Minister for Security Gen. Jim Muhwezi, State Minister for Defence Oboth Oboth, and State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. David Muhoozi David.

Mathias Mpuuga disclosed that the government had set aside its initial stance and agreed to launch fresh investigations into the whereabouts of the missing persons, believed to be in the custody of state agencies. Mpuuga stated,

“Government has finally tamed its ego, instituting new investigations into the 18 missing persons.”

He further revealed that the government officials assured the opposition that they are prepared to provide an explanation to parliament.

This marks a significant reversal after the state minister for Internal Affairs had previously asserted that the government would not offer any further explanations.

However, Mpuuga emphasized that the opposition will only return to parliamentary sessions when the government specifies a particular date for their statement.

Despite government’s request for an additional 30 days for investigations, which was rejected, the opposition remains steadfast in their demand for transparency and accountability.

Another meeting on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday next week, where the opposition will assess the progress made by the government and determine whether they are genuinely prepared to address the concerns surrounding the abductions and the missing persons.

For nearly three weeks, the opposition has stayed away from parliamentary proceedings, using their absence as leverage to pressure the government into committing to ending abductions and providing a comprehensive statement on the 18 missing persons.

The recent developments indicate a potential thaw in the political deadlock as both sides inch towards a resolution