The Ugandan government’s exclusive agreement with Vitol Bahrain as the sole supplier of petroleum products for the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has faced opposition from two private companies, HEK International Limited (agent of Maersk Line Limited) and E3 Group.

The companies have expressed their interest in the fuel business and are urging the parliamentary natural resources committee to recommend at least three companies for the supply of petroleum products.

The revelation came during a session with the natural resources committee on Tuesday, where the government disclosed the signed agreement with Vitol Bahrain.

However, both HEK International Limited and E3 Group argue that a monopoly with Vitol would be problematic and advocated for the inclusion of multiple suppliers.

HEK International Limited, claiming to represent Maersk Line Limited, and E3 Group asserted their capacity to finance the supply of petroleum products to UNOC.

Dr. Mugambwa Rogers, technical advisor for Maersk, emphasized the importance of diversifying the market to other suppliers, citing potential risks associated with limited resources.

The companies supported the idea of making UNOC the sole supplier, but cautioned against a scenario where Vitol is the exclusive provider, suggesting that such a move could result in a significant increase in the pump price for diesel, potentially reaching shs4000.

Agents of Maersk informed the committee that choosing Vitol, known for having the most expensive fuel on the market, would be a mistake.

In response, the MPs tasked the companies with proving their ability to afford the investment, including providing evidence of partnerships with refineries and demonstrating their affiliation with Maersk Line International.

While the committee’s report may capture the proposals of HEK International Limited and E3 Group, they were advised to formally present their ideas to the government, which has already inked an agreement with Vitol.

The development signals a potential shake-up in the fuel supply sector as private companies vie for a share in the lucrative market