Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, has called upon Ugandans to consider the legacy they will leave behind after their passing.

She emphasised the importance of making a positive impact on others and the community rather than solely focusing on personal achievements and possessions.

During a funeral service held at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala on November 8, Among eulogized Darius Mugoye, the Second Vice President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), highlighting his unwavering determination and remarkable achievements in the world of sports.

She commended Mugoye for inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams and emphasized that a lasting legacy should be defined by one’s values, principles, and the good deeds they instill in others, not just material possessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugoye, who served as an executive member of FUFA under the leadership of President Moses Magogo and as a delegate under former FUFA President Lawrence Mulindwa, played a pivotal role in the committee established by FUFA to oversee Uganda’s joint bid for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he owned St. Mary’s Football Club, which participated in the Kampala Regional League.

Following the news of Mugoye’s passing, there has been an outpouring of grief on social media, with football enthusiasts, retired and current Uganda Cranes players, football administrators, and football clubs expressing their condolences and sharing cherished memories.

The deceased was laid to rest on Thursday in Sheema District.