The Najjanankumbi faction of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has announced its intention to activate its chapter in the Busoga sub-region to raise funds in support of the upcoming Kyabazinga royal wedding.

The party aims to ensure the success of the event by contributing to its organisation.

Scheduled to take place on November 18th at the magnificent Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City, the grand Busoga Royal Wedding has received a financial boost from the party.

Party President Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat presented a donation of Shs 10 million to the Kingdom Premier, solidifying their commitment to the event.

Amuriat emphasised that the FDC’s decision to support the Royal Wedding stems from the unwavering support the people of Busoga have shown towards the party.

“In solidarity with the people of Busoga Kingdom, we stand together in supporting the Royal wedding (Embaga ya Mwenemu),” stated Amuriat.

Amuriat underscored the FDC’s dedication to preserving cultural values, traditions, and heritage, with the Busoga Kingdom being one of their cherished traditions.

“Our purpose in coming here today is to strengthen our longstanding association with the Kingdom of Busoga. Throughout our 19 years as a political organization, we have enjoyed a cordial relationship with the people of Busoga,” Amuriat explained.

He further expressed that this relationship would continue to grow, emphasizing the importance of associating with such a significant event as the upcoming royal wedding on November 18th.

Amuriat extended his good wishes to the Kyabazinga and his future spouse, hoping for a happy marriage that will further strengthen the Kingdom of Busoga.

In response, Muvawala expressed his gratitude for the FDC’s contribution towards the royal wedding and pledged to continue working together.

“As a kingdom that unites, we welcome everyone in Busoga. We hope to see representatives from the party at the wedding. You are welcome,” Muvawala remarked.