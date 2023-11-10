The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has advised the National Agricultural Research Organization(NARO) to seek partnerships to help them commercialise their products as one way of bring non tax revenue to their entity.

Tayebwa said researchers should put more emphasis on commercialising their findings as this could bring NARO revenue of up to shs100 billions a year from the current shs3 billion collected per year.

“The next proposal you should bring, should focus on commercialization. You have done alot of research that is sleeping in the laboratory. Even if you reduce on the research and you first go for commercialisation, you alone can make raise shs100 billion, Tayebwa said.

He made these remarks on Thursday while attending a NARO exhibition at Namulonge where researchers displayed various products.

Tayebwa applauded NARO for the Anti-tick vaccine saying it will help government save over shs1 trillion that it has been spending annually on acaricides and drugs that manage tick borne diseases.

Tayebwa also warned NARO about Genetically Modified Organisms(GMO). He said Uganda is not yet ready for GMOs and advised them to instead promote the use of technology to improve indigenous seeds and breeds.

“Do not be influenced by the western cultures.We have indigenous products, see a way of doing research that will improve indigenous products. First ascertain and ensure that we have a gene bank for our indigenous products and we try them. We support you with irrigation and we support you with extension farmers. Don’t go for GMO.”

He applauded scientists for the wonderful innovations in the animal industry and crop husbandry and pledged parliamentary support and more funding.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, said researchers need to behave by extension to publicise their products.

“Scientists work behind doors without much publicity but yet produce highly impactful outputs on livelihoods. Our plan is to commercialize and roll out all NARO research products and increase uptake,” Tumwebaze said.

The Deputy Director General Research Coordinator at NARO, Dr. Swidiq Mugerwa asked government to increase their annual funding to atleast shs3 billion.

“The annual funding of NARO stands at shs1.66 billion which is around 0.3% out of 1% that is required. There is no way NARO will sustain generation of cutting-edge innovations, without technologies and innovation to sustain food security without adequate funding,” Dr. Mugerwa said.