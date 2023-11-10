Speaker of Parliament Nnalongo Anita Annet Among has said that she gave birth to her twins in Uganda, contrary to false social media reports claiming she gave birth in a foreign country.

Emphasizing the need for public trust in Uganda’s health sector, Among dismissed the rumors and urged citizens to have confidence in the local healthcare system.

The occasion for her remarks was a courtesy visit to the hospitalized Kawempe North legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya, who has been admitted for the past three days due to severe heartburn and head complications.

Ssegirinya, still recovering on his sickbed, recounted his journey to Nsambya hospital, revealing that he had arrived unconscious.

Amidst the ambiance of the hospital, the Speaker of Parliament shared insights into her return from maternity leave just last week.

She took the opportunity to encourage Ugandans to trust the country’s healthcare services and assured them of the capabilities of the medical professionals.

Ssegirinya, known for his outspoken nature, reflected on the contrast between his current health struggles and his past confrontations with security officials.

Ssegirinya acknowledged a shift in perspective, likening himself to a young kid when it comes to matters of physical well-being.

The legislator’s narrative highlights the vulnerability that can accompany health challenges and serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.

“People should build confidence in our health systems in the country, I heard people say that I went abroad to give birth which is untrue, I gave birth here in Uganda at Kampala hospital”. noted Among