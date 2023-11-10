The chairperson LC III of Akadot Sub-county in Tororo District Oguti Padde decided to throw pride away and pursue academic qualification.

The Governor is among the over 160 pupils who sat for the Primary Leaving Examination in Aturukuku Primary School in Tororo Municipality.

Oguti who is optimistic about passing with flying colours come the release of PLE results said his decision to rejoin school came after noticing the value of education.

” My locals have been demanding me to stand for MP-ship but I have no documents to facilitate me” Oguti says

From his own testimony of life without academic qualifications, the sub-county governor who dropped out of school in 1985 now encourages all children of school-going age never to take things for granted if they’re to avoid regrets in future.

” I wish I could get back to my young age I would really work very hard, reason: the future without education is really miserable future” the governor adds.

Educationalist in the district agrees that Oguti’s decision to bounce back in the hunt for academic qualification should be an eye-opener for young people to be focused while at school.

Jane Francis Achieng Headteacher of Achilet Primary School and Albert Amula the Deputy RDC Tororo praised Oguti for making the strong decision. This they say should be a motivation to many outside there.

” What a move! this should be an eye-opener to many of our young persons who think education is about age, no education has no limit. Even some of us are still enrolling for more papers. It’s all about you” Jane Francis Acheing says

In this year’s PLE exams, Tororo district has registered a total of 8,538 pupils for the primary living examination a number which is said to have dropped from last year were the district registered 10,139 pupils.