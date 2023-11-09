This festive season, Sanyuka TV, Uganda’s leading entertainment channel, is set to make Christmas even more special for its viewers with the launch of its 6-week activation campaign, “Sanyuka Naffe Namutima.”

The big idea behind “Sanyuka Naffe Namutima” is to connect with different communities in Kampala and Wakiso by hosting live outdoor broadcasts, allowing community members to interact with their favorite shows and presenters. What sets this campaign apart is the emphasis on giving back, with Christmas gift hampers, merchandise, and giveaways from partners being distributed to the community during these events.

The giveaways include Christmas gift hampers, T-shirts, aprons, boda boda jackets, cooking oil, beauty products, soft drink cartons, and household items. Sanyuka TV is collaborating with sponsors and partners to ensure that the gifts resonate with the diverse preferences of the audience.

Nicholas Ngobi, the Brand Manager of Sanyuka TV, shared his enthusiasm for the festive season, stating, “The festive season is here, and as Sanyuka TV, it’s time for us to give back to our viewers to make their Christmas special. We want to remind every Sanyuka TV viewer that ffee banno ddala.” Additionally, special events are planned for Christmas and Boxing Day, where the channel will celebrate the joy of Christmas with its dedicated fans.

As Sanyuka TV embarks on this heartwarming campaign, the goal is to spread Christmas cheer, create lasting memories, and reinforce the bond between the channel and its valued audience. “Sanyuka Naffe Namutima” is not just an activation; it’s a celebration of the spirit of giving that defines the true essence of the holiday season.

This campaign comes at the heels of Sanyuka TV announcing new programming and new talent. Watch Sanyuka TV on multi-platforms like DSTV, GoTV, Zuku TV, and Startimes; Free to air and online via Afro Mobile.