The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has voiced his concerns about the proliferation of ill-informed and unqualified preachers on social media platforms.

These preachers often disseminate contradictory and controversial Islamic religious views, causing confusion and resorting to inappropriate language.

Mubaje made these remarks during the inauguration of the first annual gathering of Ugandan Muslim Scholars, organized by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC). The conference bore the theme “Uniting Voices is the Path to Development.”

“It is essential to avoid exchanging verbal abuses against one another, which is why we have convened this conference for Muslim scholars to address the issues that have sowed panic and division among the public. The goal is for each scholar to gain a better understanding of one another’s perspectives, thereby fostering unity among Muslims,” he emphasized.

Mubaje pointed out the matter of DNA, which has recently dominated public discourse, causing considerable anxiety among the populace. He stressed the importance of scholars deliberating on the issue and arriving at a resolution.

“There are also matters concerning taking loans with interest, emyooga, Parish development model, and Islamic banking. These are all topics that require the collective wisdom of these scholars to discuss and reach a consensus, ultimately promoting unity among the Muslim community,” Mubaje stated.

Mubaje drew inspiration for the conference from various International Symposiums and Conferences he has attended in different Muslim nations. He elucidated that the primary goal of this conference is to foster unity and mutual respect among Ugandan Muslim Scholars, even when they hold diverse theological viewpoints.

Furthermore, Mubaje emphasized that these gatherings aim to equip Muslim preachers with effective communication skills to convey the Islamic message to individuals of all religious backgrounds.

The Mufti extended his gratitude to the Muslim preachers on the right path for their commendable contributions to the spiritual growth of Muslim believers.

Sheikh Imran Ssali, the head of religious affairs at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, expressed their commitment to using the workshop to ensure scholars reach a consensus on how to address various issues in a manner that prevents discord and division.

Ssali also extended his appreciation to Noorul-Huda Al-Ajab Abdallah Muhammad, the Country Director of Direct Aid Society, an international charity, for their logistical support to the conference.

Hadji Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya, the newly appointed UMSC Secretary General, commended the Mufti for his initiative to convene Muslim Scholars, viewing it as a valuable opportunity to enhance their communication skills and knowledge for promoting Islam within their communities.

The conference agenda encompassed discussions on various topics, including DNA testing, virtual marriages conducted via social media, surrogate motherhood, and the significance of commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad PBUH, as well as addressing emerging issues like the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.