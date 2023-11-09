Budding entrepreneurs have been advised to consider working with mentors and professionals to grow their businesses in this complex business environment.

The call was made by Joan Mugenzi, the executive director at Imagine Me Africa, during the launch of 8th Business Network International (BNI) chapter in Uganda.

Launched at Protea Hotel on Friday, the chapter, dubbed BNI Achievers Chapter was graced by a host of entrepreneurs from across the country.

At the launch, 26 members were inaugurated into the Chapter from where they will gain referrals for their services and products.

Speaking at the launch, Mugenzi highlighted that whereas Ugandans are highly involved in starting up businesses, most of them have failed, largely due to entrepreneurs being ignorant of what they need in place before starting out.

She urged Ugandans to consider hiring professionals to help them understand the processes of sustaining a successful business.

‘’Many SMEs are grappling with tax burdens because of lack of knowledge. You can’t claim you have not made money when you don’t have records. People need to work with professionals. There are businesses planners who can enable you understand other business lines you want to take and then have projections in terms of how you want to do your business.’’

She added, ‘’you register a business even when you have not decided on what business model will be, and because you have not decided on that. You make a lot of mistakes. Before you register your business, first understand the offering you have and then you will be able to escape most of the challenges.’’

Nancy Kalembe, the former presidential candidate noted that whereas businesses in Uganda are facing different challenges, the biggest one is people lacking business knowledge since many do not invest in research before starting their businesses.

‘’A lot of Ugandans have gotten into business not because they wanted to do business but because they wanted to feed their families. As much as it is a good thing to want to feed your family through business, there are things that one needs to prepare for, and because there has not been enough knowledge available. People don’t even bother to do research because they don’t have the capital to start their businesses sufficiently,’ Kalembe said.

‘’So, there is very little research done about the business they are starting. I think that is one of the largest causes of failing.”

The president of the 8th BNI chapter, Carolyn Busingye explained beyond giving members business referrals, joining BNI comes with a range of benefits notably market for their products and services.

‘’What one can expect from joining BNI is a large marketing team because we are 26 members here but we are 26 members here but we are not the only one who market each other . There are other chapters. The members from other chapters as well.so, when you join, you have large marketing team. This means if they are in the space where someone needs your services, they will forward your name,’’ Busingye said.

BNI is one of the largest business networking organizations with over 470,000 members in over 200 countries and territories.

In Uganda, BNI currently boasts of over 250 memberships with eight chapters in Kampala.