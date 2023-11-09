In an effort to improve the quality of education and support teachers, educationalists and policymakers are advocating for significant advancements in teacher training and welfare programs.

Amid the ongoing challenges in the field of education, there is a growing recognition of the role teacher’s play in shaping the future of societies. Educationalists argue that investing in better teacher training is crucial to ensure that educators are well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of students in an ever-changing world.

This call was made over the weekend during the First Ever Alumni Reunion of National Teachers College NTC Kabale as well as celebrating 40 years of the college’s existence that took place at the college premises in Kabale Municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, the former director of Education Standards at the Ministry of Education, emphasized the need to enhance the welfare of teachers, in addition to improving training. She says Uganda’s historical reputation as a country known for delivering quality education, being among the first in Africa to establish a university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turyagyenda further emphasized the desire among educationalists to restore the country to its former high standards of education saying that they have been actively gathering ideas through consultations with the hope of generating a report that will serve as the foundation for a new macro policy on education.

Turyagyenda further revealed the critical relationship between the quality of education and the well-being of teachers, emphasizing that both are interconnected.

While urging the government to reassess this matter, she stressed the importance of competitive salaries, access to professional development opportunities, and a conducive work environment that promotes the physical and mental well-being of education.

Fagril Musa Mande, the former chairperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board, highlighted the necessity for the government to reconsider its approach to shaping its citizens in various domains, particularly in education.

He advocates for the establishment of programs aimed at transforming the community’s mindset, with a specific focus on fostering innovation among Ugandans

Mande went on to emphasize the importance of having follow-up teachers to monitor and evaluate their capacity. He reveals that improved teacher welfare can result in higher job satisfaction and, ultimately, lead to better educational outcomes for students.

Hon. Roland Ndyomugyenyi, the Rukiga County legislator who represented the First Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, as the Chief Guest at the function while speaking on behalf of policy makers, stressed their advocacy efforts for the harmonization of teachers’ salaries. Additionally, they are actively pushing for an increase in the budget allocated to the country’s education sector.

NTC Kabale, is one of the Five National Teacher’s Training Colleges in Uganda located within Kabale Municipality. The Institution started in 1984 offering courses of study that lead to award of diplomas in secondary teachers training, in-service training for primary school and nursery teachers training.