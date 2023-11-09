In an effort to conserve the environment, sugarcane farmers in the Busoga sub-region have created an environmental rehabilitation program aimed at planting trees across various districts in the region.

This endeavor is dedicated to environmental preservation.

Busoga sub-region boasts a significant number of commercial sugarcane farmers who traditionally clear large areas for planting, causing environmental degradation.

As a response to this, sugarcane farmers in the sub-region, organized under the Busoga Sugarcane Farmers Growers Forum, have launched a tree planting campaign across various districts with the aim of conserving the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing the gathering, James Kyomya the deputy resident district commissioner for Namutumba said that there is need to sensitize the people on proper use of land and climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not my duty as the deputy RDC but its our duty as leaders and all authorities to sensitize the communities”, said Kyomya.

Sarah Mpongo the patron of the Busoga sugarcan grower’s forum said she is optimistic that the initiative will help in conserving the environment.

“We are encouraging our fellow sugar cane farmers to join the cause through tree planting” Mpongo told Nile post.

At the launch which was held at Naigaga Primary School in Nabukaru town council, the farmers lead by the chairperson of the forum Moses Kanunu, asked government to support them in the terms of tractors, raw materials and market to enable them improve on their production.

They also planted some trees to launch the campaign.