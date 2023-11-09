For years, Uganda has excelled in producing coffee beans making one of the best coffees in the world. Unfortunately the nation and natives were not benefiting as would be because there was no value addition and only raw coffee would be sold.

But through science and innovation the tide has turned with those in the coffee industry fully embracing value addition.

Tonny Miiro the chairperson of the coffee consortium an entity that brings together Ugandan coffee producers says, value addition has opened new horizons for their products.

” Our coffee is now known as a Ugandan coffee as opposed to how it was years back were the coffee was exported and those doing the final product take it over” he says.

Currently the consortium is looking at setting up a processing plant of coffee which will produce more than ten thousands tones of the final product.

Miiro adds that there would be no value addition attained, if the coffee producers had not embraced science.

” It is through science that we can make other products from coffee, like body lotion, body scrub and other products. We have managed to setup coffee bags as it with tea, that would not be achieved,if it wasn’t because of science”

Though strides have been made, there are challenges the sector still faces and the most notable is creation of market for the product.

” Investing is good but you have to create the need. If you invest in producing coffee, you have to create the market of those who will consume it. We have to add on the numbers”.

Currently the country has managed to secure markets in the eastern part of Europe, trade MOUs with Algeria as well as Nigeria and the coffee bean is at the fore front.

