By Faith Atwiine

Police in Kampala are searching for musician Mugwanya Patrick also known as Alien Skin, after he and his associates allegedly attacked Andrew Mukasa, commonly known as Bajjo a popular music and events promotor in Kampala, and damaged his vehicle in Katwe, a suburb of Kampala, on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Alien Skin attempted to assault Bajjo at his car washing facility in Kirudu zone of Katwe. Bajjo managed to fend off the attackers using pepper spray, but his car, a Toyota Corolla with registration number UBK 123C, was damaged in a collision as the assailants fled the scene.

A security guard, Okalebo Vincent, from Caltec Security Company, who was on duty at the car wash, confronted Alien Skin’s group and fired his gun, causing further damage to the vehicle.

The police arrested one of the suspects, Mr. Ibra Kabadia, and the security guard, and are investigating the incident of malicious damage and the shooting.

Alien Skin, however, escaped the police intervention and remains at large with police saying they are actively pursuing his arrest, as well as the arrest of his accomplices.

Alien Skin rose to fame after his singles such as “Lockdown” and “Tulabise (Embozi Yo Etambuza Enkola).