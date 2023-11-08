The League of East African Directors (LEAD) in partnership with Ernst & Young have launched the

this year’s “Non-Executive Directors Awards” dubbed the NED Awards 2023.

These awards are slated to take place at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on November, 23, 2023 under the theme

“Celebrating excellence in stewardship” with an aim of honoring the accomplishments of non-Executive

Directors who play a pivotal role in the daily success and growth of businesses across Uganda and the broader East African

region.

The event is dedicated to celebrating their expertise, strategic guidance, and their contributions towards fostering Non-Executive Directors and enhancing the quality of board directors in the region.

At the awards, Batho Makhakhe, a partner at People Advisory Services will be the guest speaker.

“The NED awards serve as a foundational platform for Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) aspiring to secure more prominent board roles and offer them an opportunity for professional growth within the governance sector throughout East Africa.,” said the CEO of LEAD, Pheona Wall.

According to Sandra Nakibuule Batte, the Associate Director for Markets and Business Development at Ernst & Young said, “With a commitment to excellence, Ernst & Young’s role as the quality assurance partner for the NED Awards is an embodiment of our dedication to maintaining the integrity and objectivity of the recognition process for outstanding non-executive directors.”

Eunice Waweru, the finance and strategy director for Uganda Breweries Limited said “As UBL, we are proud and

honored to be part of the third NED Awards to recognize and honor all the non-executive directors whose contribution is key to ensuring sustainable business operations and overall performance. These efforts are a demonstration of servant leadership.”

NED awards will seek to recognise EDthe role of Non- Executive Directors in listed company, private, public and not for profit sectors, honoring those whose wisdom and leadership have left an indelible mark as well as highlighting rising stars who are the future leaders in the boardroom.