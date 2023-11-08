President Museveni is set to commission Nakivubo Stadium whose construction has been completed.

On Tuesday, Kampala businessman, Hamis Kiggundu has met the president to update him on the construction of the stadium.

During the private meeting, Ham informed the president that the construction of stadium was complete and asked him to officially open it.

Museveni is said to have accepted to commission the stadium later this month.

According to officials from State House, the meeting is part of a series of others that Museveni is scheduled to hold with different Ugandan football stakeholders this week in preparation for AFCON 2027.

Uganda successfully won the bid to host the 2027 AFCON together with Kenya and Tanzania.

The businessman in 2015 made a pitch to President Museveni for the redevelopment of the stadium and the Park Yard Market.

Ham has previously accused his critics of having little or no knowledge about the construction project.

“The problem is that many of our people have so much negativity. People are so negative that even if you are doing something benefiting them, negativity will take charge of their brain. Many of them don’t reason. Some do it out of ignorance whereas other do it out of hate. One thing I do different from others is reason,” he said.

The stadium

The stadium has a pitch, two suspended floors, a two-level pavilion, netball grounds and the roof.

The 35000-seater facility also houses other sports activities like athletics, netball and bodybuilding.