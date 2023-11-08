MTN Uganda, the leading telecommunications provider cum technology company has unveiled a groundbreaking campaign, dubbed the “Unstoppable Network” following its consistent recognition as the Best Mobile Network, with the fastest network and widest coverage in Uganda. This campaign also casts a light on the strong network of its ever-growing base of 19 million customers, who use connectivity every day to cause positive progress in their families, businesses, and in their communities.

The campaign launches days just days after the company’s 25th anniversary, and is a celebration of among many other things, an uninterrupted network service since 1998 when Uganda opens its doors for MTN. It’s the acknowledgement of the unstoppable force of the network that is connecting millions and driving Uganda’s progress.

This year, MTN became the first telecom to launch the 5G network in Uganda a move that is set to revolutionize the digital landscape and redefine the way Ugandans experience connectivity. With the spectrum recently issued by the regulator Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), MTN commenced roll out of 5G together with 4G+ coverage across Uganda. The significance of this development is in the breadth of opportunity that this technology provides in spheres of life, from business, to medicine, agriculture, and education. The unstoppable MTN network of technology and people offers opportunities unknown for the progress of Uganda. Technology and a digital life have the power to make Ugandans truly unstoppable.

Commenting about the new campaign, Sylvia Mulinge the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer said that: “The Unstoppable Network campaign celebrates the remarkable individuals who drive our nation’s progress, and the unstoppable network of MTN, which empowers them to do so – guided by our belief that everyone deserves, the benefits of a modern connected life.”

Mulinge further noted that: “At MTN Uganda, we take immense pride in enabling the unstoppable spirit within all of us. We are committed to delivering unparalleled connectivity, investing in innovation, and connecting people to the endless possibilities of the digital world. The Unstoppable Network is both our network of coverage and the unstoppable spirit of Ugandans of Ugandans who inspire everything we do.”

Since opening shop in Uganda in 1998, MTN has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the nation by investing and consistently upgrading its network to serve its ever-growing customer base. Between 2020 and 2023, MTN Uganda has invested US$300 million in expanding its network infrastructure throughout the country to bolster its services across this country and in line with the 2018 National Broadband Policy and Uganda’s Vision 2040 commitments.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) also granted MTN Uganda additional spectrum on multiple frequencies, including 2600MHz, 2300MHz, 700MHz, and e-Band. As a result, MTN Uganda is consistently expanding its 4G coverage, reaching an impressive 84% of the population. Our commitment extends to 3G and 2G population coverage as well, which now stands at 92.5% and 98.5%, respectively.

Beyond covering the width and breadth of the country, MTN Uganda maintains a leading position for the quality of both its data and voice network. In 2021 and 2022, Rohde & Schwarz, a global independent telecom network testing firm, recognized MTN Uganda as the best network for both data and voice services in the country. This recognition was granted after meticulous drive tests across various cities, towns, and roads, covering a staggering 9,373 kilometers. In last year’s test, MTN Uganda scored 324 out of 400 for voice services and 392 out of 600 for data services. Rohde & Schwarz also found MTN Uganda as having voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) enabled mobile-to-mobile voice calls between two smartphones countrywide.

Additionally, the company continues to develop partnerships with device manufacturers and distributors to push the affordability and access of smartphones through a number of device financing schemes.

“We believe in connecting people, enabling them to seize opportunities, and reach for their dreams. MTN’s Unstoppable Network is a reflection of the incredible journeys our customers embark on daily. We take immense pride in our 19 million customers. They are the real heroes who drive the unstoppable network,” Mulinge said.