Police in Kiira region and Jinja district have arrested a mother identified as Rose Mwase, a 27 year old, housewife, of Buwajinaikazi village in Jinja district, for the alleged double murder of her two children.

The murdered children have been identified as China Babirye, aged 5 and Claire Sowati, a one year old, female victim.

The suspect is said to have buried the children in their sitting room on October 27, when her husband Paul Kagoda, was doing casual work in Ngongwe, Buikwe district.

‘’The father of the children, returned on October 30, 2023 and found his wife alone at home and their two children missing. The suspect failed to give a clear explanation to her husband, which prompted him to inquire from their neighbours, who told him how they had seen his children, 3 days back while, playing around their home. He searched around the home and later established a fresh grave within his sitting room, where his daughters had been buried,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted.

Enanga added that the suspect was arrested immediately and handed over to Budondo police station.

He also disclosed that the scene was cordoned off and revisited on the October 31, by a team of investigative and forensic experts from Kiira region.

The father of the victims who is a traditional healer, was also arrested to help in investigations, after the headless body of Sowati the one –year- old, was found missing.

‘’Her chopped off head was recovered, and the body of her elder sister. Further arrangements are now in place to recover the headless body of Sowati Claire, which the mother admitted to having buried in the cassava garden, next to their compound,” Enanga said.

‘’It is very painful that the victims died in the hands of their mother, who was supposed to protect them. We believe every child has a right to life, no matter the circumstances under which they live in. The suspect is being charged with two counts of murder.’’