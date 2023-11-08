Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has unveiled its newly expanded Jinja Branch premises, to enhance service delivery to its customers in Busoga Region.

The unveiling happened on Tuesday, in Jinja and was graced by the DTB Uganda chairman Board of Directors Azim Kassam, DTB group CEO Nasim Devji among other senior management members.

Commenting on the branch expansion, Kassam said the bank is committed to service excellence and products to meet customer needs.

DTB Uganda CEO, Varghese Thambi, said branch expansion was made in line with the growing business and banking needs of Jinja today.

‘’When we opened the branch nine years ago, there was fewer active industries and production. Today we see a busy industrial district in Jinja and a demand for wider banking space,’’ Thambi said.

The branch space includes a premium banking lounge, bulk tellers, two ATM machines all supported by a dedicated service team and Digital Banking Channels.

Customers present at the unveiling of the newly expanded branch expressed gratitude to DTB for answering their needs.

Mohamed Nsubuga, a businessman and a DTB customer, noted that the expansion will now ease banking and expect to spend less time in the bank with the increased tellers.

‘’We are glad that now there is more room to accommodate all business people, no more long queues in a small place. We see comfort now,’’ Nsubuga said.

DTB is a member of the Aga Khan Development network operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Uganda.

In Uganda the Bank has 36 branches, 54 ATMs and over 1,000 agents.