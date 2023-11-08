Eng. Sharon Acheng

Twitter handle @Achengsharon900

Look up in the skies tonight to view Jupiter and its 4 largest moons lo, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

Planet Jupiter is up in the sky all night this November and sets just before sunrise

And yes you can see Planet Jupiter tonight without a telescope since it is one of the brightest planets, Jupiter gives off a very bright white light and it will shine brighter than any other star in the night sky

Planet Venus too rises up in the skies right before the early morning hours, Jupiter and Venus are both opposite to each other in the sky and are visible in the early mornings before dawn

The morning of November 9th 2023, the crescent moon hanging just below Venus when you look up into the morning sky before sunrise

Source: @NASA, @NASAJPL