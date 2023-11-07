Following the Monday 6 court session at the Anti‐Corruption Court where a witness pinned Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Hon. Agnes Nandutu in the Karamoja Iron sheet scandal case, the Minister said that she only received a donation from the powers that be.

Before the court, a witness who was Minister Kitutu’s Personal Assistant Joshua Abaho was arraigned and he read out the names of the recipients of the 3,000 out of 12,200 pieces of iron sheets which the distribution, he said, was issued by Minister Kitutu.

“On 31st January 2023, I released only 3000 out of 12,200 iron sheets that were requisitioned by Hon. Minister herself, ” Abaho disclosed during cross-examination.

Among the beneficiaries that received the iron sheets according to Abaho were, the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, State Minister for Finance Henry Musaasizi, Agnes Nandutu herself, Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, and Hon. Kaliisa among others.

“Under instructions of my boss, I ordered the Head of Stores to give 250 Iron sheets to Hon Kaliisa,” said Abaho

Despite the incite, Abaho couldn’t ascertain that the vote of the distribution clarified whether or not it reflected the word ‘donation’.

“Let’s not be lost in the semantics. The reality is that they were given out, not so?” guided Justice Kajuga, after a heated Nandutu’s lawyers and Abaho on the donation issue.

Mr Abaho also admitted that there was a June 22nd meeting of two people; that’s Minister Kitutu and some other person, which he was not part of and does not know of its agenda but knew it happened.

What the Witness Pinned Nandutu for:

In a session of November 6 at the Anti Corruption Court that was presided over by the trial Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga, the State witness Fredrick Kalema pinned Hon Agnes Nandutu to have received 250 pieces Iron Sheets which were signed by her personal assistant Evelyn’s Bazibu on June 23 at the OPM stores in Namanve in Mukono district.

The Witness also mentioned other 15 people that received the Iron sheets including PM Robinah Nabbanja who received 300 pieces of iron sheets.