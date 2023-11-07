How do you dance to UB40 music? Well, seasoned Marketing & PR specialist Aldrine Nsubuga had the perfect answer during a lively moment on NBS Sport Inside Sport show.

He joined the show’s host, Web Daniel, and together, grooved to the infectious melodies of UB40. As they danced, sang along to the iconic tunes, and reminisced about the good old days, Aldrine emphasized the importance of casual attire to enjoy the magic of UB40 truly.

Uganda is abuzz with anticipation as UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, the legendary band, makes its long-awaited return to Kampala after 15 years.

This development aligns with Next Media’s NBS TV celebration of 15 years, and the company has pulled out all the stops to bring the band back to the heart of Uganda together with Talent Africa Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

UB40’s timeless hits, including “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Kingston Town,” have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their reggae fusion, coupled with the unique vocals of Ali Campbell, is a sonic experience that transcends time. Now, Ugandans can relive these classics and create new memories with the band’s live performance.

Tickets are already on sale at tagticketing.com , with various packages available for individuals, large groups, and corporate organizations. This diversity in ticketing options ensures that Ugandan fans can enjoy UB40’s music.