By Allan Mwesigwa

The mother of a six month old baby, Bob Wavinya is seeking sh20 million to help her son undergo a heart surgery in Narayana Hospital India after being diagnosed with a hole in his heart

The hole was detected at four months in August this year at Mulago Hospital .

Wavinya was born on April 17 2023 in Kyatika LCI Kagadi town council Kagadi district.

He was diagnosed with Tetralogy of the fallot(Congenital heart complication) by Mulago Hospital paediatric consultants after being referred by Dr. David Kagwa, a pediatric consultant at Kagadi Hospital in Kagadi District.

Sofia Atuhairwe 38, the mother of Wavinya and a resident of Kyatika LC1 in Kagadi town council Kagadi district said her son first developed breathing complications, body weakness, loss of appetite and feverish conditions which compelled her to seek medical advice from Kagadi Hospital.

He was later referred to Mulago Hospital pediatric department from where pediatricians diagnosed the baby with a hole in the heart.

Atuhairwe noted that she is the bread winner at home after her husband abandoned her with the baby and faces financial complications as her major source of income is farming.

‘’I am a peasant with financial constraints. My husband abandoned me with the baby after birth. I was advised by pediatric consultants at Mulago Hospital to ensure that my baby undergoes heart surgery latest January 2024 before he develops further complications. I therefore seek at least shs 20 million to enable my baby get treatment in India where I have been referred,” said Atuhairwe.

Dr. Aliku Twalib, a consultant paediatric cardiologist Mulago Hospital said the baby was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect which is congenital heart defect(A birth defect of the heart in which there is a hole in the wall dividing upper chambers of the heart)

‘’It is good that the disease was detected early enough. I only advice the mother to ensure the child undergoes surgery of the heart in India latest January next year’’, said Aliku

Dr. Nelson Mbabazi another pediatrician cardiologist Mulago Hospital explains that the baby developed tetralogy of the fallot with severe long segment obstruction supravalvular narrowing of large collateralized duct supplying the additional pulmonary circulation.

He noted that Tetralogy of fallot is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart and that it happens when a baby’s heart does not form correctly as the baby grows and develops in the mother’s womb during pregnancy due to either congenital complications , viral illness or alcohol drinking during pregnancy among others.

‘’We have decided to referral the Baby to Rainbow’s specialized children Hospital in India for heart surgery but needs at least sh20m for operation and travel expenses. We appeal to well wishers, non governmental organizations and donor agencies to render the necessary assistance to the Baby’’, said Mbabazi.

Any assistance to the baby can be channeled to telephone contact of the mother 0765274975 in the names of John Katurebe.