The lawyer representing embattled Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zake has tasked the parliamentary committee on rule, privileges and discipline to cross-examine the Speaker over the allegations brought against his client.

Erias Lukwago insists that the Hansard does not indicate the nature of accusations against Zaake and the identity of his accuser.

They are set to return to the committee to address matters related to the abuse of the parliamentary code of conduct and issues of misconduct.

.This inquiry came after several previous failed attempts for the committee proceedings to begin.

When Francis Zaake and his lawyer, Erias Lukwago, finally entered the room, the Committee Chairperson, Abdul Katuntu informed the sitting why the duo was there.

An inquiry was instituted against Zaake following a November 2022 incident in which the MP protested against the arbitrary arrest of National Unity Platform supporters.

However, the situation took a turn when Lukwago, expected to respond to queries, informed the committee that they were not aware of any specific accusations against Zaake, explaining that Hansard did not contain any such accusations.

“We find ourselves constrained to respond because we do not have information on which we can base our defence,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago argued that there was no information on who had accused his client of misconduct. He suggested that the committee summon the Speaker for cross-examination if no one had lodged a complaint against Zaake.

However, during the same proceedings, the Kassanda North MP, Patrick Oshabe Nsamba, demanded that the proceedings be halted until the opposition returns to parliament, asserting that the opposition’s boycott was the same reason Zaake had been referred to the committee.

The committee resolved to avail all the necessary information relating to misconduct accusations against MP to his legal team, before resumption of the matter this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the case in which Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama accused Zaake of making derogatory statements against her personality is set to begin on Tuesday.