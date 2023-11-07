The National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the administration of Parliament are facing growing criticism and suspicion from political analysts who are raising concerns about what they call a planned political coup against the opposition within the parliamentary structure.

In a move that has left many questioning the spirit of democracy, NRM has expressed a sudden interest in appointing commissioners of Parliament, a strategy believed by analysts to be aimed at influencing which members of the opposition they will collaborate with.

Political analyst delved into this contentious issue, seeking answers to whether this is a genuine effort to promote democracy or a calculated scheme to further marginalize the opposition within the parliamentary administration.

The analysts’ perspective on this matter is multifaceted.

ADVERTISEMENT

They assert that NRM’s new approach to appointing commissioners is a veiled attempt to exert influence over the opposition’s participation in parliamentary affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Wakida, one of the political analysts, asserts,

“This is an obvious plan to influence the opposition,” while Nicholas Opiyo describes it as a “majority tyranny seeking to use its numbers to influence the opposition.”

This approach has led many to question whether the move truly represents a change in the spirit of democracy or a subtle power play.

The process itself is being scrutinized, with Sheila, explaining the composition of the commission, highlighting that NRM has three seats while the opposition has only one. This leaves the opposition in a precarious position and significantly reduces their capacity to influence decisions.

The analysts are puzzled by this change in procedure, as it had been working effectively. Wakida questions the timing, saying, “You question why now when it’s been working,” while Sheila attributes it to the “Zaake effect,” alluding to the popular opposition figure who has been critical of NRM.

The opposition’s challenge lies in rallying behind a single candidate to avoid being overwhelmed by NRM’s numerical advantage in Parliament, especially when some opposition members appear to be collaborating with NRM. Wakida expresses skepticism, stating,

“I can assure you the opposition will not agree; they already have issues amongst themselves.”

Furthermore, the analysts warn that Parliament should focus on addressing more substantial issues rather than majoring in smaller ones, emphasizing that stifling the opposition goes against the spirit of democracy.

Nicholas Opiyo, a human rights lawyer and political analyst criticized the administration of Parliament, stating,

“They are doing this country a disservice. There are more critical issues to address. Opposition is opposition; why stifle it?”

The coming days will reveal whether the NRM’s strategy will succeed or if it will face opposition and scrutiny, leading to a more transparent and democratic parliamentary process.