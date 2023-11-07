A medical worker and a security guard at Butenga Health Centre IV have been arrested on allegations of stealing six bales of government’s mosquito nets.

The incident came to light when the Mukunyu ward chairperson Wavamuno John Bosco reported the case to police after finding six bales out of 18 bales that were given to his parish were missing.

While speaking to Nile post, Wavamuno said that he received a call from his parish chief Nakanwanwagi Justine asking him to go at Butenga H/C IV to receive the nets that were to be distributed to their parish which he did but he did not return back with the mosquito nets.

“When I came to the facility, I found Turinaawe God who gave us the mosquito nets in18 bales whose pictures I took . I was told I could not to go with them because the ministry had to first confirm the day these nets were to be distributed then we took them to the store. When we were called to pick them, we found some bales missing,”Wavamuno said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a search around the health facility didnt yield anything, prompting him to report the matter to Bukomansimbi Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday morning, police led by Bukomansimbi deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax and DPC Romeo Onec made a search and two bales were found hidden but four were still missing.

Police took them to Butenga police post and two people were arrested including Brian Tamale, a security guard together with Jjuuko Sulaiman , a nurse, chain technician and also a store keeper at Butenga health center IV.

“Police has started investigations to make sure that all bales are recovered and we have already tasked the DHO, in charge, and everyone who is concerned . We want to assure residents of Bukomansimbi that all mosquito nets will be recovered and suspects will be taken to courts of law,” deputy RDC Fred Kalema said.

He warned against the growing habit of theft of government property in Bukomansimbi that he said needs to be dealt with.

“Every year at district headquarters, they steal computers and even here at the facility still the same but at both places there are security guards and workers who be there everyday. ”

Locals however said the incident of stealing mosquito nets didnt surprise them.

“If a nurse can steal a mosquito net, how will he leave a box of Panadol and here they always tell us to buy drugs outside yet government sends them here,” Aisha Kyomuhendo, a resident of Butenga said.

Kyomuhendo Aisha, a resident of Butenga said. Another resident Ssekigudde Alex a resident of Kagologolo also said,

“We have been telling them that drugs are stolen from government facilities but none care.This has brought out the proof because if they can steal mosquito nets in a big bale, what about a small packed of drugs,” Alex Ssekigudde, a resident of Kagologolo said.

Following the incident, local authorities in collaboration with law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of theft and whether there are many individuals involved.

The health center’s administration has expressed commitment to ensuring the responsible individuals are held accountable for their actions.

Community members and health officials have been outraged by this incident, as mosquito nets are an essential tool in the fight against malaria, a disease that poses a significant health risk in the district.

“We have a high positivity rate of malaria in Bukomansimbi. Here at Butenga health center IV, we see about 55% of the people who present with a fever and when they are tested for malaria, the test positive,” Dr. Kato Alfred the DHO Bukomansimbi said.

Bukomansimbi district received a total of 78760 mosquito nets.