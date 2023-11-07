Over the weekend, Guinness Uganda presented football diehards a Match Day experience to remember with a screening party at Fast Fusion Bar and Restaurant in Bugolobi.

Guinness made sure to bring the spirit of the game to life with a blend of the best; football and beer.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric. Every save and tackle was met with intense reactions that showed fans’ love for the sport.

“Today is just the beginning of an exciting football experience for football fans. Guinness and football are a perfect match, so we are elevating fans’ viewing experiences with our Match Day activations,” said Patience Aguti, Project Manager, Guinness UBL.

Supporters of victorious teams toasted to their teams’ wins with Guinness while who were on the losing end equally found solace in the froth.

But the thrills didn’t stop at the match itself. Fans had the opportunity to test their football knowledge by daring to predict the outcome of the game with lucky winners walking away with exclusive Guinness branded merch.

Guinness promises another grand screening event on the horizon, later this month. Football lovers can look forward to more memorable moments at different locations with a chance to win exclusive prizes.