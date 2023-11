Do you know the meaning of Afande?

In colonial times, the senior white police officers alleged that the natives were not keen on early morning greetings. This disturbed them so much.

It was then put as a rule that a white senior officer would greet you…..A fine Day, and one had to reply back….A fine day.

But with a foreign accent, it came out as Afande!

That then became the reason for any senior officer to be called …Afande!

Guys, have a fine day… 😄