The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has officially released the examination timetable for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

The examinations body has recorded 749,347 candidates registered for PLE and 110,569 for UACE.

In a press conference, Dr. Dan Odong, the UNEB Secretary, highlighted the significant increase in the number of candidates compared to the previous year, signaling a growing commitment to education in Uganda.

He praised the dedication of students and urged school teachers to maintain integrity during the examination process, cautioning against any malpractices that could undermine the fairness of the exams.

Dr. Odong also took the opportunity to address a concerning issue that has been plaguing the education sector, warning school headteachers and directors against disrupting candidates due to unpaid school fees.

He emphasized that such actions are a clear infringement of section 30 (1) of the UNEB Act 2021 and are considered a crime.

“It is of utmost importance that students are not deprived of the opportunity to sit their exams due to financial constraints,”. Education should be accessible to all, and UNEB is committed to supporting schools while ensuring that students do not receive their results before settling their school dues.” stated Dr. Odong

The PLE examinations will commence tomorrow and Thursday across 14,153 examination centers, with eager students preparing for the rigorous tests ahead.

The UACE candidates will begin their examinations next week, starting on Monday, November 13. These examinations mark a pivotal moment for Uganda’s educational system and the future of the nation’s youth.