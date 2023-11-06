Der Klassiker, the face-off between two Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, happened on November’s first weekend. T

he match ended in a four-goal thriller, with Munich, the defending Bundesliga champs, scoring all goals.

The teams were unbeaten before the game, making Bayern’s victory vital to their title defense. The following article will review the takeaways from the match.

Read through to find how the results impact both squads for the remainder of the league.

Kane is the best Bundesliga striker

Harry Kane scored his third hat-trick in the German league. It was a record-breaking game for the ex-Tottenham star, who now has 15 goals. Additionally, he became the first to reach the 15-goal mark in his first 10 games and to score a hat-trick in his Der Klassiker debut.

Bayern Munich is back!

Undoubtedly, Bayern Munich had a low start to the season. The poor results are through the unexpected draws and elimination from the DFB-Pokal tournament. The latter was a shocker, considering they lost to a 3 Liga side, Saabrukken.

Therefore, the Der Klassiker triumph is a testament to their plan to dominate the remainder of the campaign. Additionally, they don’t have to worry about their other competitions a lot. For instance, they are on the verge of proceeding to the UEFA quarter-finals after clinching maximum points from three of their first group matches.

Bayern is unbeatable going forward?

Bayern is arguably the best team in the world. Munich has a talented squad, and adding Kane in the summer was the right move. Therefore, the team is nearly unbeatable, with other stars like Leroy Sane and Musiala stepping up this season.

The Borrusia game proved that the team is now in sync. It gave the football world what will come from Bayern in the remaining games.

Borussia Dortmund: A bad day in office

The 4-0 loss was unexpected, considering the talent and history matchups between the two teams. Borrusia tried to break the deadlock as they recorded 14 shots throughout the game. However, Bayern’s defense was unbreakable, only allowing one shot on target from Dortmund’s attacks.

Therefore, the team was simply outplayed by Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Nonetheless, they are quite capable of beating any team in Europe and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming games.

Conclusion

The football world got an entertaining matchup, with Harry Kane and Bayern stealing the show. The victory solidified their second-place spot (26 points), behind neighbors Beyern Leverkusen (28 points). Meanwhile, Dortmund holds fourth place with 21 points.