The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) is gearing up for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), with 479,347 candidates set to take the crucial test tomorrow with 52 percent of the candidates female, while 48 percent are male.

UNEB’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Kalule Musamba, reassured the public that there have been no paper leaks within their system.

However, there have been alarming attempts to distribute counterfeit papers, falsely claiming to be from UNEB.

This has led to the arrest of a suspect, Okwenyi Tom, a former teacher now reportedly working with a multinational agency. He is currently in police custody under the Kampala Metropolitan Police for disseminating these fraudulent PLE papers.

Musamba disclosed that the suspect masterminded a social media group, “Elite SST Senior Examiners,” which amassed over 1500 followers.

Within this group, he preyed on teachers, coercing them to part with money under the guise of providing them with PLE leaked papers, code-named “Fertilizers.”

UNEB further sternly cautioned school headteachers against barring students who haven’t paid their school fees from taking the exams, emphasizing that this action is punishable by law.

Musamba urged that defaulting students should be permitted to sit for the exams, with their results held on special arrangements with UNEB until their outstanding fees are settled.