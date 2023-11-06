Police on Monday arrested two Tororo district councilors for leading protests against government delay to tarmac Nagongera – Busolwe road.

The road in question has been a presidential pledge since 2001 and to date, the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

In attempt to show their dissatisfaction with the delay, Nicolas Ofwono the district councilor representing Kisoko sub county together with his counterpart Eddy Obella of Katagula sub county lead a group of road users, blocking a section of Nagongera -Busolwe road with huge stones but also planting banana plantations.

The protestors accused government for taking so long to fulfill it’s own pledge of tarmacking the road which they claim has since become a death trap.

” In almost every presidential election, president Yoweri Museveni keeps on promising us that if we elect him the road would be worked on. This has been his promise since 2001 but to date, nothing yet our people are perishing due to the poor state of the road,” Nicolas Ofwono said.

However, the protest that left passengers heading to Busolwe town and Tororo stranded attracted police’s attention.

Upon police’s arrival, the protestors were told to open the way to allow traffic flow but the pleas fell deaf ears prompting the men in uniform to resort to using teargas.

In the process, the two district councilors were arrested and taken to Tororo central police station.

According to the Resident District Commissioner, Nixon Owole, it was useless for the leaders to push locals into protest since government was already aware of the promise accusing them of seeking political relevance on trivial matters.

” The government has already contracted the road and any time from now, the road works will kick start. This is something that is known to almost each and every one. This is just cheap politicking which shouldn’t be allowed,” Owole said.

The RDC also noted that those arrested will have to face the law to deter others from engaging into unlawful demonstrations.

“We can’t allow any form of hooliganism, more so from leaders and for this case others will learn from those arrested that this country is governed by law.”

Nangora – Busolwe road which links Tororo to other districts of Bukedi and Busoga sub regions has been part of NRM manifesto since 2001 but to date the pledge remains unfulfilled something a section of the district population say it’s deterring development.