Tororo district with a total road network of 660kms has revealed that they will only be able to carry on periodic maintenance of about 70Kms of roads this financial year using the Shs1billion sent by the government leaving almost over 90% of the district road network unattended to.

Speaking during the launch of periodic maintenance works at 11kms Iyolwa – Fungwe road, Gabriel Richards Atama the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Tororo said the money received can’t do much as anticipated by the district population.

“We are going to spend over 200 million shillings of the 1 billion shillings, working on this 11Kms road alone. The remaining balance may only work on about 50kms” Atama adds.

With almost 80% of the district road network in a dire situation, the Authority has opted to first work on the worst roads per constituency before embarking on the fair ones.

To Atama, this decision was arrived at after noticing that the available funds were so meager to handle the bad roads in the district.

“The need for better roads in the district is high yet our resource envelope is small” the CAO adds.

But to a section of the district political leaders, it’s high time the government thinks of allocating resources to local governments in relation to their area coverage and population.

“For a large district like Tororo, the Shs1b is peanuts. We need special consideration given to our district and if not, then the government should rather embark on putting low-cost sealing on community access roads if they see any value for money” says Betty Cheria Andera, Tororo district speaker.

John Okea the district chairperson also stressed that most of the district roads are impassable and costing the population a lot.

” Our roads are completely dead, the population can’t freely move to access social services and marketplaces for their agricultural produces” Okea adds.

The CAO however insists that the few roads worked on can still transform the population if well utilized, encouraging the district population to embark on production.

“These roads can still be useful if the population get into production. You can imagine up to now, we still have bananas coming from outside, vegetables coming from Bugisu, let’s remain focused and encourage our people to produce” says Gabriel Atama, Tororo CAO

Currently, a number of roads in the district are out of use after bridges connecting them collapsed. Among the roads include, Kwapa – Salo Salo Road, Katajula – Kirewa Road, among others