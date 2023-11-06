The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has issued a warning to residents and commuters, urging them to plan their journeys ahead of time as the city embarks on a significant road improvement and drainage system overhaul project.

For years, Kampala residents have expressed their frustrations over the city’s deteriorating road network, plagued by treacherous potholes and drainage issues. Earlier this year, citizens took to various online platforms to raise their concerns, using hashtags to draw attention to the poor state of the city’s road infrastructure.

According to Simon Kasyate, the spokesperson for KCCA, the ongoing road improvements and drainage system rework are intended to fortify Kampala’s infrastructure and address the long-standing issues that have hindered smooth transportation within the city.

Currently, KCCA is focused on upgrading key roads such as Mukwano Road, Nakawa-Mbuya Road, Sentema Road, Old Mubende Road, and Munyonyo. These improvements include upgrading drainage systems to mitigate flooding during the rainy season, a common problem in the city.

Kasyate stressed the importance of residents being patient and planning their journeys well in advance to avoid congestion and delays in the city. He emphasized that this 36-month project aims to revamp all major routes within Kampala, providing residents with improved and safer infrastructures for their daily commutes.

As the KCCA’s ambitious infrastructure improvement project unfolds, residents and commuters are encouraged to cooperate and adapt to temporary inconveniences in exchange for the promise of a better and more functional road network in the Ugandan capital.