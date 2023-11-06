Drone cars are still carry with them a dark cloud of fear to those whose loved ones have been missing for more than year.

The 18 include;Moses Mbabazi, Dennis Zzimula, Shafik Wangolo, Martin Lukwago, Peter Kirya, John Ddamulira, Michael Semuddu, Muhammada Kanatta, John Bosco Kibalama, Vincent Nalumoso, Yuda Ssempijja, Musisi Mboowa, Mustafa Luwemba , Hassan Mubiru, Isma Ssesaazi, Godfrey Kisembo, George Kasumba, Joseph Baguma and their families have been in excruciating pain ever since . When the opposition members of Parliament matched out of the house, they embarked on the journey of documenting the missing 18 persons and these stories have been airing in series.

These documentaries from the office of the leader of opposition have detailed and provided information about the missing persons according to the spokesperson of the opposition in Parliament, Joyce Bagala.

“We started on the documentaries having realized that Mariam Wangadya was stuck to saying that 18 do not exist. So, these are real people with families that can tell their stories. You have watched them and we are continuing with the series’”

She however expressed concern about how the investigations are being handled by Police

“Some families have started calling us back and telling us of how Police calls them. An old lady in Kikandwa was called like at 7: 00pm and the Police Officer wanted to meet her at the trading Centre alone. Another in Mityana was called by a Police officer called Masiko, and the officer opined that he meets her alone. But these are people with families, if you are interested in meeting and investigating, why meet these people in was that are suspicious?”

The Deputy spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigire says that Police is doing its job

We are investigating the matter as the parliamentarians want us to. It is our duty, and therefore, it is true we are investigating this issue. If NUP claims they are being intimidated, let them come with evidence that that them are being threatened.

Police says that in case there are fears among family members, they should gather evidence of those they claim to be threatening them and suggesting money incentives to them

The Opposition Members say that unless government acts they are not returning to Parliament

Names of the missing 18 remain engraved in the hearts of their loved ones as the search continues.