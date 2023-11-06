The police in Masaka have started a fire safety campaign targeting learners, matrons and teachers on how to prevent or respond to fire incidents in their homes and at work.

According to Jane Watango, the commander Greater Masaka Fire Brigade said they have embarked on a mission to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again.

She said the campaign will meant to teach pupils, teachers, and matrons at various schools in the Greater Masaka region how to effectively combat fires using fire extinguishers.

This initiative is has kicked off in schools including Sumayiya International School, Victory learning center, and St. Paul primary school all in Nyendo.

According to police, this step is crucial towards equipping the school community with the knowledge and skills needed to respond swiftly and effectively in case of a fire emergency.

These training sessions focus on proper fire extinguisher usage, evacuation procedures, and fire safety awareness. This initiative aims to empower the school community to take immediate action in the event of a fire, potentially preventing further loss of life and property.

Watango also urged matrons to sleep near the dormitory doors in a bid help pupil when fire breaks out the dormitory.

“Matrons must sleep near the door so that they can see who has entered the dormitory, what has he/she entered with because matrons are the mothers of these children at schools and they have to provide protection to them,” she said.

Teachers and pupils have welcomed the training arguing that many of them dont know how to use the fire extinguishers installed in their schools.

“This training is very helpful because we have learnt how we can protect and save the lives of our friends when fire guts dormitories.”

The development comes on the backdrop of a fire that gutted a dormitory at Kasaana Junior School in Masaka City killing seven pupils and injuring others.