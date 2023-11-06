Weeks away from the most anticipated Busoga Kingdom royal wedding of the year, Keddi Foundation has joined well wishers by donating shillings 56 million (15,000 dollars) to the cause.

According to the foundation CEO Steven Keddi , cultural leaders are a reflection of transforming society and improving the well being of families

He said, “In line with our community support for humanity, working with kingdoms like Busoga and others will enable us to identify community needs, we also call upon other well wishers to support the Kyabazinga for his wedding and we look forward a colourful ceremony.”

Keddi added, “With great honour I am pleased to offer our contribution towards preparations for the Kingdom’s forthcoming royal wedding of His Majesty Kyabazinga Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi. May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy.”