Taxi drivers in the Iganga District have asked traffic police to enforce the order to tow vehicles that suffer mechanical faults off the roads and also punish reckless drivers.

This comes just a day after the loss of 15 people in two separate accidents that occurred on Saturday along the Jinja-Iganga highway while others are still nursing serious injuries in Iganga General Hospital at Nakavule and other health centres.

Yesterday was a black Saturday to the fraternity of taxi and relatives of the deceased persons after losing nine dear ones while six sustained injuries when a taxi registration number UBE 939H rammed into a stationary trailer registration number RAC603Q/RLI1055 from the rear while it was parked with a mechanical issue.

In a similar matter later in the day at around 3 pm, another accident occurred at Namasoga village along the Jinja-Iganga highway and it involved three vehicles; a Taxi, a UAV 659L a truck UBH 032W and a Sienta UBJ679Y Six people who were critically injured died on the way to the hospital and over ten people are nursing injuries at Iganga district hospital and other health facilities.

The taxi drivers and their leadership have attributed the increase in similar accidents to the traffic police who have always ignored tow trucks and trailers off the main roads in case of any eventuality but only concentrated on other vehicles, especially the taxis.

Some of the residents in the areas where the accidents occurred also gave their views on the rampant accidents and what should be done to minimize them.

Some of the survivors of yesterday’s accidents narrated the ordeal and the condition they are going through currently.

By press time, three bodies were unclaimed and without any identity and still in the Iganga General Hospital mortuary.

Mr. Sam Obira, one of the members of the administration of Iganga General Hospital urged people to visit the mortuary and check out for the bodies that remain unclaimed.

Busoga East Police spokesperson SSP Diana Nandawula said the preliminary cause of the second accident was due to the flat tire of the Tipa which veered off its lane before having a head-on collision with the oncoming taxi and the Sienta hit the Tipa from the rear.

By press time, the three vehicles which were involved in the second accident were still parked at Iganga central police station as investigations continued.