Hadji Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya has been appointed as the substantive Secretary General of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

Before assuming this position, Muluubya represented the Eastern Buganda Muslim Region in the General Assembly and National Executive Committee as a special nominee of His Eminence the Mufti.

Originally from Wandegeya, a suburb in Kampala, Abbas belongs to the Nte (cow) clan in Buganda. He began his educational journey at the prestigious Montessori Kampala Kindergarten before moving on to Nakasero Primary School.

His academic pursuits led him to Makerere University in Kampala, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Administration.

He further expanded his knowledge by obtaining a Master of Arts in International Development from the Heller School of Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA. After spending 12 years in North America, Abbas returned to Uganda in 2013.

Abbas has been actively involved in Ugandan Muslim affairs, both within the country and as a founding member of the Uganda American Muslim Association.

His extensive knowledge of the history of Muslim leadership in Uganda, combined with his diverse background, has contributed to his success as a development practitioner in the private sector.

He possesses expertise in programmatic and financial management, as well as administrative and technical operations.

Currently, Muluubya works at the Africa Region office in Kampala for the New York-based Auschwitz Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (AIPR).

In this role, he leads program development efforts for the entire African continent.

During his time in the United States, he held positions with UPS Supply Chain Solutions in various locations, including Boston, Massachusetts, Dulles, Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland, where he served as an Imports Manager for International Trade Services and Customs Brokerage.

He also worked with EchoStar Satellite/DISH Network LLC in Denver, Colorado, as a Training and Documentation Specialist.

In the 1990s, Muluubya supervised and coordinated the implementation of the European Development Fund (EDF) micro-projects program for the reconstruction of the Luwero Triangle.

This initiative successfully completed health and education facilities, many of which had Muslim origins, and provided micro-investment loans to individuals.

Some of the schools supported during this period included Hassan Tourabi-Bweyogerere Secondary School, Kassanda Secondary School, Kibibi Secondary School, Bukandula Secondary School, and Budde Secondary School, among others.

Muluubya is a devoted and practising Muslim known for his integrity and reliability.

He is married and brings a vision of enhancing UMSC’s management and administrative systems, visibility, hands-on participation, and impressive growth at all levels.

He aims to achieve these objectives by aligning tasks with the teachings of the Quran and Hadith, the National Vision 2040, and the UMSC Strategic Framework.

Through these initiatives, he will build upon the Council’s past accomplishments, goals, and objectives.

Muluubya emphasises the significance of having a Secretary General who is fully committed to the success and improvement of the Council’s work.

With his wealth of experience, strong personality, and educational background, he is determined to ensure that the organization surpasses expectations.