By Hatmah Nalugwa Ssekaaya

Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh…

After pondering for a while about the proposal by the Ministry of Health to give contraceptives to teenage girls in a bid to curb the growing number of teenage pregnancies, this is my stand. Abstinence is the safest and definitely the best contraceptive for teenagers.

Abstinence from engaging in sexual activities is often recommended for teenagers for several reasons, regardless of societal changes as many are arguing.

1. Health and Safety: Abstinence is the only method that guarantees 100% protection against unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For teenagers who may not have easy access to contraception or may not be well-informed about safe sex practices, abstinence is a safe choice.

2. Emotional Readiness: We should all agree that teenagers are still developing emotionally and may not be fully prepared to handle the emotional consequences and later on complexities that can come with sexual activity.

3. Legal and Ethical Considerations: In many places, there are legal age restrictions for sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity with a minor can lead to serious legal consequences. Encouraging abstinence aligns with these legal and ethical norms.

4. Values and Beliefs: Abstinence can align well with the cultural, religious, or better yet, with one’s personal values and beliefs and those of the teenagers and their families.

As I conclude, I implore all of us as stake in the lives of our future generation of girls/women, as parents and guardians, not to tire from talking to these young girls and giving them age appropriate sex education.

Shukran.