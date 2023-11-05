Roke Telkom has concluded this year’s ‘Roke Gives Back 2023 edition’ with a visit to one of Kampala’s biggest slums, Kosovo, located in Lungujja, Lubaga Division, Kampala City, where they donated various household items to Watoto Wasoka Foundation NGO beneficiaries.

The team also organized a mini tournament with the Watoto Wasoka youngsters and gave out gifts to those that put up an outstanding performance.

The Roke team prepared and served lunch to young boys and girls that took part in the day’s soccer tournament.

There was also rolling out and installing of new Rokespots by the team in different Kosovo locations to enable faster and more accessible internet for the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francis Mugoya, the Watoto Wasoka Chief Executive Officer hailed Roke Telkom for the initiative and compassion shown to people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t thank Roke Telkom team enough for gracing our home here in the slums and offering a helping hand to promote cleanliness which go a long way in preventing the fast spread of disease around here,”Mugoya said.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the residents citing unavailability or poor internet in the area, poor hygiene and sanitation in the communities, insecurity among others.

“Whereas these challenges affect people of all ages, the infants and youth are affected most. The slum life plays a key role in shaping these young people during their formative years. It takes a lot of resolve to make the right choices. Your presence and involvement today promises a better future beyond Kosovo, for the community,

especially these young ones.”

He urged the team not to forget the residents after the event, but keep communication lines open for progress reports.

The Roke Telkom Chief Financial Officer, Edwin Kyambadde Musoke commended Watoto Wasoka for their life changing work in different slums to give people, especially talented youth hope through promoting talent.

“Your work here is amazing and as the Roke Telkom team applaud you for not stopping at looking out for talented youth but also reaching in different spaces to offer a hand in different areas.”

He urged the residents to make it a habit to keep their surroundings clean to avoid diseases and natural hazards like flooding.

“To the Kosovo residents that voluntarily joined in the day’s activities, we are grateful. We depend a lot on our environment and it is therefore important that we keep it safe and clean.”

The LC3 Councilor Kosovo, Kasule Haruna expressed his gratitude towards Roke Telkom for reaching out to youth in the slums.

“Through football, these youth have been able to dream about a brighter future. When we get such visits from the corporate world, these children are encouraged to try harder for a better future.”

Owen Walusimbi, one of the Watoto Wasoka beneficiaries applauded Roke Telkom for remembering youth in the ghetto and encouraged his fellow youth to keep pushing for a better tomorrow.

Through Roke Gives Back, the company identifies and reaches out to different needy communities across the country, and shines a light on the plight of those are less privileged in the country.

Over 800 children and adults at Bless A Child Foundation in Mbarara City, Gulu Primary School (Blind section) In Gulu City and Kosovo Slum in Kampala City benefitted from the initiative this year.

Founded in 2009, Watoto Wasoka is a football-based NGO that operates Ugandan slums, spotting and training football among both boys and girls.

They have used their football programmes to change the lives of over 2,7000 slum boys and girls in Uganda.