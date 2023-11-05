President Museveni has said the killers of prosecutor Joan Kagezi have finally been arrested.

“The suspects in the killing of Joan Kagezi have, finally, been arrested. They are: Kibuuka John, Masajjage John, Kissekka Dan and Nasur Abdalla. They were riding on two motor-cycles.

“I congratulate ISO and CID on the good work. They will soon be produced in court.”

Joan Kagezi, the lead prosecutor in the July 2010 bomb suspects’ trial was gunned down in 2015 by unknown assailants as she returned home in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb.

However, for all these years, her killers had never been arrested.

President Museveni last year said one of the killers is hiding abroad but the International Police (Interpol) had not brought them into the country.

He directed the DPP to go after the killer hiding abroad.

DPP Jane Frances Abodo however told the president that suspected killer had not been returned back home to stand trial since need to have a treaty with the said country alleged to be harbouring Kagezi’s killers adding that they disagree with death penalties which are in the laws of Uganda.