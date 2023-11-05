A Ministry of Health annual sector performance report has indicated that 5% of households across the nation lack access to a basic toilet facility, further complicating the issue of sanitation in the country.

The report further reveals that only 14% of households have both a handwashing facility with soap and water, while merely 12% have a functional handwashing facility with water alone.

According to experts, these statistics underscore a significant challenge in Uganda’s efforts to promote proper sanitation and hygiene, which can lead to various health risks.

The lack of adequate sanitation facilities can give rise to waterborne diseases, like cholera and dysentery.

Poor sanitation and hygiene practices can increase the risk of respiratory infections, such as pneumonia, which is a leading cause of child mortality.

Access to toilets and handwashing facilities with soap and water is not only essential for personal well-being but also for the prevention of diseases that can have a severe impact on public health.

It is a collective responsibility to address the issue and work towards a healthier and more hygienic living environment for all Ugandans.

Public health initiatives and awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in driving positive change and reducing the health risks associated with inadequate sanitation.