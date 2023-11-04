Today the focus will be on men. Men deserve good sex. The type of sex that leaves them so free that their mind gets to focus on things that will make them think of ideas that will change the world. At any point in life when you feel so low and stuck, call the one person who switches your mind off and get you some sex.

When was the last time you sent your panty to his workplace in a well-wrapped package and told him you already got rid of the roadblock and all he has to do is just slide in?

Steamy sex starts with a steamy conversation hours before it all goes down. When last did you send him and sexy video without saying a word? Make your man feel special. Tell him how much you think about kissing him. Tell him how you feel when you lay on his chest and no words are said.

There are so many ways to make him feel wanted while keeping it safe. If you are shy and don’t want a video of you out there, send him view once content. Nothing beats that feeling when you know they will want to watch it over and over again and it’s nowhere. The suspense and sexiness will make him forget the point he was trying to put across in that meeting.

Tell your man to lay back and relax and do the work. Feed him and I mean real food. And then feast on him as your food. Understand his body. Look at him in ways no one has ever seen him. Listen to his thoughts and assure him that he is the most important man in the world.

Explore his body with your tongue like a food you have always wanted to taste. Play that slow music, light up that scented candle, and make your man forget about the struggles of the world. Take him to a world where his body floats.

Invest in the small things that make sex an adventure. Get those sex games. Get those cuffs. Let him lay back and dominate that part of the evening. Make your man moan and ask where you have been all his life.

Sex is nasty. Sex should be nasty. Not nasty bad. Have you ever explored his armpit with your tongue? Stop being basic. And yes I know that some men smell however they want but your man should smell the way you want him to.

When he is in the shower doing his things, step in and clean parts of him that you want to feast on later. If you have to rinse him in boiled water so that you don’t get a cold later, do just that but give him a time of his life.

When he finally begs you to get on and ride him, feel every vein build up. Tell him how you feel. And when that one cum vein comes through, tell him to think about you every time he thinks sex.

Till next time, every man deserves a good steamy session.