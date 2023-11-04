The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) have jointly announced that as of January 1, 2024, UBTEB will be responsible for assessing and conducting examinations for all candidates pursuing the Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD).

However, current students registered with ICPAU will still complete their course with ICPAU.

In a statement released by UBTEB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye and ICPAU CEO Derick Nkajja, it was clarified that ICPAU will no longer be registering new ATD students.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018 to enhance the competitiveness and career progression of accounting programs examined and awarded by UBTEB.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this collaboration, the Board will harmonize the content of business/accounting programs at the Diploma level, allowing UBTEB graduates to benefit from course exemptions while pursuing the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA(U)) program offered by ICPAU.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPA(U) program is accredited and recognized as a professional accountancy program.

With the introduction of UBTEB’s assessment of the ATD and improved collaboration, UBTEB graduates will have an advantage in progressing smoothly from certificate and diploma levels to degree programs accredited by ICPAU, in line with the Uganda Accountancy Qualifications Framework (UAQF).

The collaboration between UBTEB and ICPAU aims to produce competent and productive professionals in response to the government’s call for a skilled workforce.

It will also enable students to save time and money in their journey to become Certified Public Accountants.

For example, completing a Diploma in Accountancy will exempt students from attempting lower level papers in the CPA program.

UBTEB and ICPAU will work together to develop curriculum and assessment guides, research, and capacity building programs to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates with opportunities for access, progression, and continued learning in accountancy and related fields.

According to Oyesigye, it is essential to work in collaboration with nationally approved agencies and bodies to skill people properly.

UBTEB and ICPAU’s joint efforts set a precedent for streamlining and regulating the assessment and award of various TVET programs.

Trainers are urged to refrain from offering institutional-based certificates and transcripts that are not recognized.