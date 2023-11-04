The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a police officer in Arua was got off the hook after being accused of defiling a baby.

Inspector of Police, Thomas Otim, who was the head the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) in West Nile region and was based at Arua Central police station was accused of defiling a 21-month-old toddler.

Whereas forensic examination confirmed the baby had been defiled, when the case file was taken to the area Resident State Attorney, the file was thrown out for lacking sufficient evidence.

The development prompted the victims’ parents to protest the move.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, the Office of the DPP said they had been drawn to complaints on the matter on social media.

“The ODPP hereby informs the public that action was immediately taken by the office after the family of the baby complained to our Regional Office in Arua about the matter. The regional officer called for the case file for review and later the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” a statement read in part.

According to the office of the DPP, having found the evidence sufficient to sustain the charge of aggravated defilement, the charge has been reinstated and sanctioned against the police officer.

“The DPP has sanctioned the charge and has been working hand in hand with the Director CID to ensure that the suspect is arrested and produced in court.”

“The DPP is also investigating the circumstances under which the RCSA Arua closed the case file.”

In their complaints, the victim’s parents claimed that money could have exchanged hands to ensure that the police officer is got off the hook.

They promised to fight tooth and nail to ensure justice is served.